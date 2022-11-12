Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,624,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,024,000 after acquiring an additional 125,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.53. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

