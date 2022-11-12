Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 145,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

