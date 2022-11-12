Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,137 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Qorvo by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Qorvo by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Qorvo by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.