Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,375 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Comerica were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Down 1.2 %

CMA stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

