Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,554 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 over the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LYV opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

