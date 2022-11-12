Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,510 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE WHR opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average is $159.80.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

