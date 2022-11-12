Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TFX opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

