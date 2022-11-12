Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

DAL stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 322.18 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

