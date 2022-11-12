Keybank National Association OH Buys 307 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American International Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group Announces Dividend

Shares of AIG opened at $60.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.