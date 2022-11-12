Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First American Financial by 56.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.