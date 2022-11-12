Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $81,277,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 172,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,694,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 79,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 43,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 5.6 %

AEIS stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

