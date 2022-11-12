Keybank National Association OH Has $411,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $151.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.