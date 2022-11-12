Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $8,650,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FN opened at $126.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $128.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,323 shares of company stock worth $14,549,572. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

