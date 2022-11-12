Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI opened at $73.19 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

