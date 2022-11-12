Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.45.

URI stock opened at $349.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $389.15. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

