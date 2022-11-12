Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,055 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Viad worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Viad by 347.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Viad in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viad by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $626.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

VVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

