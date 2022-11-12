Keybank National Association OH Sells 14,167 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

THG opened at $140.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.