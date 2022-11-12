Keybank National Association OH Sells 618 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after buying an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 1,103,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

