Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 101.78%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.