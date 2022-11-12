Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,299. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTX has been the subject of several research reports. CL King cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

