Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY stock opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,124,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after buying an additional 601,237 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 606,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,254,000 after purchasing an additional 435,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth $19,750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

