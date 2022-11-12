Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Insider Suma Krishnan Sells 823 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

About Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

