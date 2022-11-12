Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Insider Suma Krishnan Sells 823 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Krystal Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
