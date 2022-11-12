Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 3.3 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

