Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $330.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.70.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

