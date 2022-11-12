Liquidia’s (LQDA) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

LQDA has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 8,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $47,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,883.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,902. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

