Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,757 BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BayCom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in BayCom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 646,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BayCom by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BayCom by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BayCom

In other news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $167,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,718.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,841.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Stock Performance

BayCom Announces Dividend

NASDAQ BCML opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BayCom Corp has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on BayCom to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

