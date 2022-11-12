Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of i3 Verticals worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIIV. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 376,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 316,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 291,271 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,573,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $676.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

