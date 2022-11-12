Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $422,000 Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,828 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 85,786 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $22,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 833,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after buying an additional 223,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 107,750 shares during the period.

ANAB stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $880.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.02. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

