Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth $4,053,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

RDN stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

