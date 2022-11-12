Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,317 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $153.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.75. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $5.418 per share. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.01%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.