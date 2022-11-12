Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackbaud by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,546,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 989,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 61,457 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $85.18.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

