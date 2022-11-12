Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Buys 50 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,287.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,168.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,250.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

