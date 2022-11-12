Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 74,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Masco worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masco Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Masco stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.