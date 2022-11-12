Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 74,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Masco worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Masco Price Performance
Masco stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06.
Masco Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masco (MAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.