Matthew Blake Mcrae Purchases 20,400 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.