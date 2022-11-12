Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,046 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,364,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,880,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE CE opened at $110.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.75. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

