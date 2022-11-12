Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 123,954 Shares

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 123,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,060.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,848,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,432.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 39,816 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,528.24.

On Friday, October 28th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 45,022 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,008.80.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 588,533 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $205,986.55.

On Monday, October 24th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 174,354 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.36.

NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $0.42 on Friday. Metacrine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a current ratio of 22.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Metacrine by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 1st quarter worth $1,793,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

