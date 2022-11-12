Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 108 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

