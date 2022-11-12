Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 916.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 42,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

