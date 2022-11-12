Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 310,646 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of SWKS opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $98.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

