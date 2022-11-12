Michael J. Scheske Sells 1,743 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE IR opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,784,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.