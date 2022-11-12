Mizuho Cuts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $166.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $177.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $160.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after purchasing an additional 289,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,266,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

