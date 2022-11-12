Mizuho Cuts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $166.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $177.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.92.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $160.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
