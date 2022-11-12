Mizuho Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $119.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $136.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.23.

Shares of CPT opened at $115.23 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average is $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

