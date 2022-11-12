Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock Position Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Model N were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 4.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 31.7% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 395,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $38.95 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. Model N’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

