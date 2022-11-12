Mohit Singh Sells 8,500 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,457.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $69,105.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $68,595.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $69,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $77,095.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $235,662.50.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $135,915.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $226,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50.

QuantumScape Trading Up 3.9 %

QS opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.68 and a quick ratio of 25.68.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,140,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 125.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 925,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after acquiring an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 71.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 892,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 371,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.