Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 576 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

