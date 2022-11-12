Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,964,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 513,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,087,000 after acquiring an additional 496,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $7,963,000.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
QYLD opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $23.09.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
