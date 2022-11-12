Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 637,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Shares of CHTR opened at $394.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $703.65. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

