Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 3.6 %

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

NYSE:CRL opened at $246.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $397.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.37.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

