Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 3,802 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOK shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.60) to €5.30 ($5.30) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.80) to €5.40 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 2.4 %

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.