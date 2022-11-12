Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pentair Stock Up 3.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

